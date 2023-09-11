Last month saw Castlegar’s hottest temperature in 58 years of record-keeping.

According to a monthly roundup of weather statistics from the Southeast Fire Centre, it reached 41.2 degrees on the 15th.

That would have been the all-time highest temperature for the area dating back to 1965 but for the heat dome of late June and early July 2021, forecaster Jesse Ellis noted.

The mean temperature of 21.4 was also 1.4 degrees above normal, but fell short of the record high of 23.2 set in 1967.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, 27.8 millimeters of rain fell, which was about nine per cent below the normal 30.4 millimeters.

But that was still enough to be among the three wettest Augusts of the last decade.

Part of that rain was due to tropical storm Hillary heading north from Mexico colliding with a small upper low coming south from the Gulf of Alaska toward Vancouver Island.

Ellis explained: “As these two features approached each other, the leftovers of the old hurricane were drawn into counter-clockwise rotation around the small upper low, redirecting the feed of moisture over the area to bring showers and thundershowers between the 21st and 23rd that produced more than half of the month’s total rainfall.”

Oh, and once again there was no snow in August.