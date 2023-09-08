Interior Health says a COVID-19 outbreak in the surgical unit at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital in Trail is over.

The outbreak began last week. Although Interior Health previously reported 18 cases, a mix of patients and staff, that figure was downgraded to 15.

“Normally more information and review is needed to determine if a case is attributed to an outbreak or other reasons,” spokesman Gavin Halford wrote in an email.

“These reviews can take some time to complete which is one of the reasons why the numbers might change a bit over time. The final report after an outbreak is declared over reflects the most accurate number of cases.”

There was also one death, which has since been confirmed to have been related to the outbreak.

The hospital also experienced COVID outbreaks in May-June and November 2022.

In the first instance, 15 people came down with the virus and one person died. In the second instance, there were seven cases but no deaths.