Two local men are facing charges after police in Castlegar seized guns and drugs during a traffic stop on Sunday.

RCMP say just after midnight they pulled a vehicle over on Columbia Avenue with four people and what appeared to be a gun inside.

All four were arrested without incident and a search turned up a loaded rifle, an air soft handgun, and a large amount of suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine.

A 45-year-old Castlegar man was released. The driver, a 41-year-old Winlaw woman, was released on a promise to appear in court on Dec. 13. Police will recommend charges against her, but they haven’t been officially laid.

Jesse Farmery, 30, faces four weapons-related and one drug-related offence. He’s being held in custody and will be in court Sept. 14.

Brian Mackay, 41, of Montrose also faces four weapons charges and one drug charge and is being held in custody until he’s in court on Sept. 20.

Castlegar RCMP say they continue to investigate and more charges could be pending.