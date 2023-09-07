The former mayor of Fernie has been named the Village of Salmo’s new chief administrator

Ange Qualizza takes over the job on Sept. 8. She replaces James Heath, who recently became registrar at Selkirk College after spending one year as Salmo’s CAO.

Qualizza was Fernie’s mayor from 2018-22 following a term as councillor. She lost a re-election bid. During her time in office, she served as second and third vice-president of the Union of BC Municipalities.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she was most recently the director of government relations and governance for the Tr’ondek Hwech’in government in Dawson, Yukon, from February to May of this year.

An economist and economic development consultant by trade, she has spoken in the West Kootenay at events in Creston, Nelson, and Kaslo.

She holds a bachelor of arts from the University of Lethbridge and a master of arts from the University of Calgary, both in economics.

“Council is pleased to welcome Ms. Qualizza to the role of CAO, and to our vibrant community,” Salmo mayor Diana Lockwood said in a news release.

“She brings local government experience to the role, has experience working with the current leadership in BC, and brings a lot of enthusiasm for the work of local governments.

“We look forward to Ms. Qualizza working with staff to support council’s goals, and helping us to promote Salmo as a wonderful community to live in.”