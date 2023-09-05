Interior Health says a COVID outbreak that began a week ago in the surgical unit at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital in Trail is up to 18 cases. Seven are patients and 11 are staff.

Spokeswoman Jennie Bui said in an email there is also one reported death, but more review is needed to determine if the death can be attributed to the outbreak or was from other reasons.

Precautions are in place such as enhanced cleaning and disinfection, beefing up use of personal protective equipment, and allowing essential visitors only.

The hospital also experienced COVID outbreaks in May-June and November 2022.

In the first instance, 15 people came down with the virus and one person died. In the second instance, there were seven cases but no deaths.