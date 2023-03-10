Construction is set to begin on the replacement of the arena floor at the Castlegar and District Community Complex next week to address brine leaks that have occurred over the last few years. The work will close the arena for up to seven months.

The local recreation commission awarded the contract for the project to Reward Construction Ltd. of Edmonton, which has 23 years of experience installing arena cooling floors, including Rogers Place in Edmonton.

“We are pleased to work with Reward on this project, who will be onsite starting Monday to start removing the existing arena floor and begin the process of replacement,” said Craig Stanley, the Regional District of Central Kootenay’s regional manager of operations.

Stanley said the project involves removing old concrete, some of the existing sub-grade materials and installing new subgrade materials, a new cooling floor and a heating subfloor to prevent frost. The new polished concrete cooling floor will be installed to the grades of the existing floor, allowing for the re-use of all existing boards.

Throughout the construction period, the arena will be off limits to the public and some areas outside of the complex will be designated as contractor parking, staging and laydown areas. Parking areas at the rear of the building could also be blocked to facilitate the contactor.

Originally installed in 1976, the arena floor has outlived its intended life of 35 to 40 years.

The closure of the arena will affect user groups including the Castlegar Rebels, the West Kootenay Wolfpack lacrosse team, and Castlegar Figure Skating Club, all of whom will have to seek alternate venues. But the RDCK said the timing of the project is meant to limit the overall impact to users.

They expect the arena will be available again on Oct. 15. The work is expected to cost $1.44 million although the total project budget is $1.63 million including $150,000 for engineering and project management.