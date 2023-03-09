Rossland will build new public washrooms and a covered bike parking structure downtown thanks to a provincial grant.

The city was successful in its application to the B.C. Active Transportation Infrastructure Grant and has been awarded $233,631 for the project.

The building, which will also include a water bottle filling station and ebike charging outlets, will go in Harry Lefevre Square.

“This is such exciting news for a much-needed public facility,” mayor Andy Morel said in a news release.

“Our residents, businesses and visitors alike will really appreciate the convenience of this multi-faceted structure readily accessible in the middle of our city core. Looking forward to seeing work begin this year.”

The grant program is part of a provincial commitment to increase walking, cycling, and transit by 30 per cent by 2030.