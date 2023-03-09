Listen Live
type here...
HomeRegional NewsNewsRepairs underway after gas line rupture in Castlegar
FeaturedRegional NewsNews

Repairs underway after gas line rupture in Castlegar

By Greg Nesteroff
The site of the future Park Place mixed-use development as seen on Aug. 11, 2022. (Greg Nesteroff/Vista Radio)

FortisBC will remain on scene making repairs today and tomorrow following a gas line break in South Castlegar.

Company spokeswoman Diana Sorace said they were notified shortly before noon Wednesday of third-party damage to one of their lines on 24th Street, between Columbia and 6th Avenue.

That’s the site of the Park Place mixed-use development now under construction. Sorace said a contractor damaged a line.

During repairs they had to shut gas off to 51 customers from mid-afternoon until around 10:30 p.m. Fortis crews then visited each home to relight appliances.

- Advertisement -

While the incident is under investigation, Sorace said it’s a good reminder to check with BC 1 Call before doing any digging.

“The majority of damages that occur in our system are preventable. If you are doing any construction, if you are a contractor or homeowner doing any digging or excavation, it’s always important to know where the gas lines and other utilities below ground are.”

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

Load more

You may also like



In The News