FortisBC will remain on scene making repairs today and tomorrow following a gas line break in South Castlegar.

Company spokeswoman Diana Sorace said they were notified shortly before noon Wednesday of third-party damage to one of their lines on 24th Street, between Columbia and 6th Avenue.

That’s the site of the Park Place mixed-use development now under construction. Sorace said a contractor damaged a line.

During repairs they had to shut gas off to 51 customers from mid-afternoon until around 10:30 p.m. Fortis crews then visited each home to relight appliances.

While the incident is under investigation, Sorace said it’s a good reminder to check with BC 1 Call before doing any digging.

“The majority of damages that occur in our system are preventable. If you are doing any construction, if you are a contractor or homeowner doing any digging or excavation, it’s always important to know where the gas lines and other utilities below ground are.”