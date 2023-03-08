Nearly a year after it was severely damaged by fire, a home in Castlegar will be demolished.

City corporate services director Tracey Butler told city council this week that she has been in touch with the contractor hired to take down 2025 Columbia Ave.

“It won’t be one day it’s there and one day it’s gone,” she said. “There is some remediation that needs to take place inside before they can bring in heavy machinery to take it down, but should see some action later this week into next week and then for the rest of March.”

The fire happened on March 17, 2022. One occupant and three dogs escaped unharmed. It was not considered suspicious.

The fire is believed to have started on the south side of the building, around the carport, which was destroyed. The house has been partly boarded up since.

The one-storey house was built in 1950.