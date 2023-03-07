A beer in hand is worth three days without your driver’s license.

RCMP say shortly after midnight on Sunday an officer noticed a 54-year-old Fruitvale man leave a pub with a beer in hand. He tried to drive off from the 1800 block of Highway 3B, but he was stopped before he could leave.

The officer discovered upwards of 100 empty beer cans in the vehicle as well as a full case of beer on the back seat.

The man was asked to provide a breath sample that resulted in a “warn.” He was issued a three-day immediate roadside ban.

“I advise everyone against the wheel in one hand, beer in the other, driving technique,” says Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.

Trail business burglarized

A business in the 1300 block of Cedar Avenue in Trail reported Sunday a small amount of money was stolen after a break and enter.

The owner reported an earlier break-in in the fall where a man was found sleeping inside his business. The incident remains under investigation.

“Trail RCMP has seen an increase in break-ins to both occupied and unoccupied buildings in downtown core during the cold weather as some are looking for anywhere to stay warm,” says Sgt. Wicentowich.

Balloon fight, polar plunge

Wicentowich took part in a Special Olympics BC event at Gyro Park on Saturday including a water balloon fight and poplar plunge for athletes, coaches, and volunteers.

Pictured below are Wicentowich and city councillor Nick Cashol preparing for the swim and Wicentowich after the fact.