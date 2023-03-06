RCMP say they suspect the driver of a vehicle that hit another head-on was on drugs.

Police say the incident happened early Saturday on Highway 3 just outside of the village.

The two vehicles involved were destroyed but luckily the occupants only sustained minor injuries. Police say their initial investigation indicates the east bound vehicle crossed the centre line.

“After dealing with the drivers of each vehicle the attending Salmo RCMP member suspected the driver of the vehicle that crossed the center line was impaired by drugs,” police said.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them at 250-357-2212.