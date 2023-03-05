Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue says it used a rope rescue to get to an injured person near the Columbia River shoreline in Trail on Saturday.

In a news release, Capt. Jason Milne says they were called at 1:09 p.m. and arrived two minutes later.

The person was beneath the Victoria Street bridge. Crews used a ladder truck with a high angle rope rescue system to retrieve the person, who was then placed in the care of the BC Ambulance Service.

It’s not clear if the person fell from the bridge or what their condition is.