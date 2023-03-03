The City of Rossland won’t appeal a BC Supreme Court ruling that said it acted in bad faith when it rejected an application by a local man to log his properties.

Justice Lindsay Lyster ruled against the city in a series of lawsuits brought against the city by several companies associated with Warren Hamm.

“We accept the decision,” said mayor Andy Morel in a news release. “We will comply with the court’s orders and work to continue to ensure that our community’s bylaws are applied fairly and transparently.”

Morel, who was a councillor at the time the decision was made, said in refusing to issue the development permits, council believed it was “in the best interest of our community to ensure that our natural resources are protected for future generations.”

However, Lyster ruled they acted contrary to the official community plan, and “knew or ought to have known that their decisions to reject the applications were unlawful.”

Lyster said they imposed obligations on Hamm to prevent logging they found “distasteful,” which amounted to an “improper purpose.”

Council subsequently adopted more stringent requirements for its tree management bylaw.

But in addition to setting aside council’s refusal of the permit, Lyster ruled that Hamm has two years to reapply for his permit under the previous bylaw.