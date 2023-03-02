The Regional District of Central Kootenay will hire eight more staff if directors approve a proposed 2023 budget plan.

Chief financial officer Yev Malloff said three positions are in building inspection, while others are in human resources, information technology, payroll, and an admin position in environmental services.

“That’s where current staff are stretched,” he said. “We’re not providing the level of service we should be or there’s risk to the data of the regional district.”

The building inspection jobs are to be funded by increased permit fees while other positions will result in reduced overtime and contract costs, so the net addition to the budget is about $200,000.

The RDCK has been holding public meetings on its budget over the last week, with three more meetings to come as detailed below.

Malloff said turnout at the first three meetings was low, with an average of only a couple of members of the public.

Tax increases vary depending on the area but range from a low of four per cent to a high of 24 per cent in Castlegar and rural areas I and J to pay for the arena floor replacement at the recreation complex. The average increase is 11 to 12 per cent, Malloff said.