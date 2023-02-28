Trail RCMP say a 36-year-old Trail man has been shot in the face with a BB gun, the second time in nine days he has been attacked with such a weapon.

Police say the latest incident took place Tuesday morning in the 1300 block of Pine Avenue. Officers located the man with a small bloody wound on his face.

The man didn’t see his attacker but told officers he heard the sound of an air pistol being pumped. He was treated by paramedics but declined further assessment and didn’t want to provide a statement.

Police say the same man was shot with plastic BBs on Feb. 19. Police attributed that incident to a group of youths who were targeting the homeless population but subsequently apologized.

Following the latest incident police spoke to a witness who told them that earlier that morning, someone who lives on the street warned that a man was shooing at people with a BB gun.

Police arrested a 34-year-old Trail man who is being investigated for assault with a weapon.

“It is quite shocking to have a second incident occur in the downtown area so quickly after the first,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said in a news release. “It is difficult for people on the streets to find a safe and secure location to avoid attacks.”