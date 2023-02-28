A locally-bred singer/songwriter has announced he is being treated for throat cancer.

In a Facebook post today, Shawn Hook wrote that he noticed a bump on his neck a week before his last show. He was officially diagnosed on Jan. 31.

“As you can imagine, this was life changing news and it hit me like a ton of bricks,” he wrote. “However, this is a treatable kind of cancer and the cure rates are on the higher side.

“As unlucky as the cancer diagnosis was, I feel lucky for all the support and help I’ve been able to get so quick. I’m choosing to focus on all the positive things that have already happened because of this.”

Hook said he had surgery last Thursday and the procedure went well. He is now home recovering and preparing for his next course of treatment.

“This is just the start of my battle,” he said. “I’m feeling motivated to overcome this and I appreciate all the love, prayers and support.”

Hook, who grew up in South Slocan and graduated from Mount Sentinel Secondary and Selkirk College, played a sold-out show at The Bailey theatre in Trail on Jan. 21.

He is known for hits such as Sound of Your Heart and Take Me Home.