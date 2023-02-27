Two Nelson women have died following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 3A near the Shoreacres bridge.

RCMP say the crash happened Saturday afternoon involving a Toyota Corolla and a Ford F350. Their investigated determined the Corolla driver lost control on slippery roads and was hit by the oncoming truck.

Both rear passengers in the Corolla, ages 68 and 79, died. The driver and front passenger of the Corolla were taken to hospital, although police didn’t say how badly hurt they were. The truck driver was not seriously injured.

The highway was closed for serval hours as police investigated and recovered the vehicles.

Anyone with information, including dashcam footage leading up to the crash, is asked to contact the BC Highway Patrol Nelson at 250-354-5180.

Responding agencies included Castlegar and Nelson RCMP, BC Highway Patrol, BC Ambulance, fire departments, and the Kootenay Emergency Response Physician Association