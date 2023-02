Eight of 31 scheduled flights at the West Kootenay Regional Airport in Castlegar were cancelled last month, city council has heard.

Airport manager Maciej Habrych told council this week that seven of the eight cancellations in January were due to weather and the remaining one was a mechanical issue.

He said the numbers have been better so far in February.

January was also better than December, when 12 out of 31 flights were cancelled, for a 61 per cent success rate.