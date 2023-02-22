Listen Live
Weapons, drugs seized in Trail vehicle stop

By My Kootenay Now Staff
Police say these items were recently recovered during a road check in Trail. (Photo submitted by RCMP)

RCMP say they seized two loaded handguns and a small amount of powdered drugs after stopping a vehicle on Highway 3B in Trail.

Police say the BC Highway Patrol pulled over the vehicle on the evening of Feb. 9 and discovered it was uninsured.

They say the two occupants were behaving suspiciously. Officers found the first handgun with a high-capacity magazine on the waist of one of the men. He was arrested.

A further search turned up the second gun and drugs.

BC Highway Patrol Cst. Mike Moore said the situation “posed a real danger to both the public and law enforcement. Weapons such as these must be possessed legally, and always transported in a safe and secure manner.”

The passenger now faces multiple weapons charges and was released pending a court date.

