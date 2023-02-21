Improvements to the McKelvey Creek regional landfill in Trail are set to get underway to clear the way for curbside compost pick-up.

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary says the recycling area will be moving from its current location on Friday to a different spot on site. Depending on weather, construction is expected to begin next Monday.

“The upgrade of the facility over the next number of months will create the infrastructure that is needed for the implementation of the upcoming organics diversion project,” environmental services Janine Dougall said in a news release.

Dougall is leading the team responsible for rolling out the green bin program in Areas A and B and Rossland, Warfield, Trail, Montrose and Fruitvale in October.

“We’re hoping that once works start at McKelvey, people will use available alternative services and only come to the landfill if they really have to. We’re confident that everyone will play their part in reducing delays, and will always remain courteous to staff on site,” she adds.

Landfill users are being encouraged to use their curbside collection service for garbage and to use the bottle depot in the Gulch for their household recyclables and deposit-based items.

Closures are possible and road layouts will change. Tipping fees will be based on volume not weight when the scale is not operational and material will need to be separated and pre-sorted before arrival, Dougall explains.

General construction works will encompass the demolition of existing infrastructure, expansion of the current transfer station area, the relocation of the recycling area, new pavement and pavement strengthening, two new weigh scales and scale building and the installation of water and sewer (septic service). Other project components include the installation of fibre optic internet connectivity which will improve point of sale services.

“The initiation of food waste collection and diversion from landfill is a significant opportunity for the RDKB to minimize green house gas emissions from landfill,” RDKB chair Linda Worley said in the release.

“The project also brings cost efficiencies, will extend the landfill’s life and the addition of a second scale will improve wait times and reduce congestion on site. It’s a great development for the area and will be worth the short-term pain while construction is being carried out.”

Following the development of an organics management strategy in 2019, the RDKB secured a grant of over $700,000 for the new residential green bin curbside collection program.

Before you make a trip to the landfill, check rdkb.com, social media and follow the project “Join the Conversation” to keep up to date with the latest site news.