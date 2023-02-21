A Castlegar family didn’t make it to the fast money round during an episode of Family Feud Canada but had a good time anyway.

In the episode that aired last Thursday, Maryann Puliz and her four kids were shut out by a family in Toronto. In the one round they played, the prompt was “Name something you might leave at a party.”

Host Gerry Dee chatted with Puliz’s daughter Faith about her eyelashes and with other daughter Katie about being a “novice witch.”

“It was so much fun,” Puliz said in an interview before the show aired. “It’s such a surreal experience. We were tired. It was exhausting.”

You can watch the whole thing here: https://gem.cbc.ca/media/family-feud-canada/s04e87