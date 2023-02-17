Three non-profits in the Kootenays are getting a piece of a $5.3 million pie.

Trail’s Take a Hike, Youth at Risk Foundation is being supplied $64,562 for a 24-seat passenger van for programming in the BC Interior.

The East Kootenay Foundation for Health in Cranbrook is getting $250,000.

Provincial officials said the money will go towards developing a foundry centre in the region.

The centre will be for youth ages 12-24 to get primary care, mental health support, substance use support, social services, and peer support.

The Nelson Seach and Rescue Society will get some financial aid to build a new boathouse.

Currently, the boat is being stored at the prestige lakeside marina while the equipment for the boat is stored at another location.

Sixty-three thousand dollars will go to this.

In total, 49 non-profits received funding for a total of $5.3 million.