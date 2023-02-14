Most Valuable Player

Nathan Dominici

Beaver Valley Nitehawks The 18-year-old is in his second with his hometown Nitehawks and led them in points, averaging 1.05 points per game with 41 in 39 games. Of his 23 goals, four are winners and nine have come on the power-play. He played an average of 17:49 with 2:48 on the power-play. Dominici led his team with 23 goals, which was the second highest in the division.

Top Scorer

Spencer Horning

Grand Forks Border Bruins The Kelowna product established a new career high in goals (17) and had a second straight season with 30 assists to lead the Border Bruins with 47 points, which is also a career high. He has four special teams goals, three on the power-play and one short-handed. He ranked 16th in the league in points, while averaging 19:15 of ice time per game.

Top Defenceman

Tyson Lautard

Nelson Leafs The third-year Leafs defenceman had 29 points in 40 games. Of his six goals, two came on the power-play and one was a winner. Lautard averaged 25:11 of ice time per game, and saw an average of 3:40 a game on the power-play and 3:08 on the penalty kill. He was a key part of the Leafs blueline allowing the ninth fewest goals against the league with 137 and tied them with Grand Forks for the best goal-differential at plus-13 in their division.

Top Goaltender

Connor Stojan

Beaver Valley Nitehawks The Grande Prairie product finished with a 2.45 average and .931 save percentage. His save percentage was tied for the best in the league and his average cracked the top-10 in the league. Stojan started his Nitehawks tenure with five straight wins. During that stretch Stojan had a 2.54 average with a .929 save percentage.

Rookie of the Year

Russell Kosec

Grand Forks Border Bruins The Kelowna product has been one of the top producing defencemen in the league, averaging .64 points per game with 27 points in 44 games. He has five goals, four coming on the power-play. Kosec has been a key part of the Border Bruins blueline which has allowed the fewest goals in their division, while playing an average of 24:30 a game with a plus-9. He led rookie defencemen in the division in points.

Most Sportsmanlike Player

Chad Bates

Grand Forks Border Bruins The Regina product has been a key part of the Border Bruins offence and has spent just six minutes in the penalty box. The six-foot-two, 180-pound forward was fourth on the Border Bruins with 29 points in 42 games and was tied for second with 17 goals. Bates averaged 17:25 of ice time and was an important part of the special teams, playing an average of 2:18 on the power-play and 2:05 on the penalty-kill. Bates represented the Border Bruins on Team KIJHL at the BCHC Prospects Game.