Local bands will play from noon until midnight on Saturday to raise funds for a little girl who lost her parents and newborn brother in a highway crash last month.

What has been dubbed the Meadow Moonflower Music Festival will see a dozen acts on stage at the Castlegar and District Recreation Complex, with some karaoke in between.

Co-organizer Yanive Fenier of Supercats Studios said while he didn’t know the family before the tragedy, he felt moved to do something to help them.

“When I heard the news, I realized its gravity and how sad and crushing it was for Meadow’s future,” he said.

“Just from previous experience of similar fundraisers in Castlegar, we’ve always had a great response from the community and musicians in the area. Naturally I thought it would be good to do something similar.”

Feiner has been involved in the local music scene for many years and in addition to owning a music school has friends who play in bands locally.

“I just put out a request for my friends in the music world in the area to see if they would like to volunteer and participate. It was overwhelming. Within three hours I had 12 hours of music booked.”

Feiner said he is heartened how the community has rallied to support the event and thanked the Regional District of Central Kootenay, City of Castlegar, and complex staff for helping to make it happen.

Admission will be by cash donation. You can come and go throughout the event. All proceeds will go to the trust fund set up for Meadow Moonflower Mullaney, the two-year-old girl who survived a crash at Thrums that claimed the lives of her parents and brother.

An online fundraiser has also topped $76,000.