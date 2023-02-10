A renovation to the Skills Centre in Trail will receive more than $2.3 in federal funding.

According to a news release, the project is intended to improve the sustainability and accessibility of the facility.

The money will be spent on replacing natural gas systems, installing new insulation, windows and doors, an HVAC system, and solar panels on the roof. An elevator will also be installed and additional upgrades will be made the building’s accessibility.

The funding will further help create a community kitchen, multiple meeting rooms, and welcome areas. The improvements are expected to reduce the facility’s energy consumption by 53 per cent and greenhouse gas emissions by 58.4 tonnes.

The Skills Centre Society helps youth, families, low-income community members and other vulnerable populations in Trail develop their skills and employability.

The reno project is intended to centralize the organization’s services and make them more accessible, cut operational costs, lower emissions, and enable the centre to continue to serve the community.