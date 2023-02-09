Castlegar’s outdoor skating rinks have cost the city more than $50,000 to maintain in the last four years, city council has been told.

Operations manager Samuel Shine provided statistics on their use and cost this week following a request from mayor Maria McFaddin who recently wondered whether the rinks are worth it.

Shine said in the winter of 2019-20, the rinks cost $14,000 to maintain and take down, much of it done by staff using overtime. The rinks were open for 46 days.

In 2020-21, the maintenance cost was $14,800, also largely in overtime, and they were open for 24 days.

In 2021-22, the cost was $15,400, all during regular staff time, and they were open for 40 days.

So far this winter, due to mild temperatures, they have only been open for six days at a cost of $7,000.

Overall, the bill has been $51,200 for 116 days per use, which works out to $441 per day.

“I think we knew it was bad, [but] I don’t think we knew it was that bad,” councillor Cherryl MacLeod said.

Council did not take any actions based on the information.