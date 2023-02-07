Police are asking for help figuring out who robbed the CIBC in downtown Trail.

RCMP say they responded last Thursday a little before 4 p.m.

A man wearing a yellow and gray jacket, sunglasses, blue face mask and blue latex gloves presented a note to a teller demanding money. He got away with $400 cash. No weapon was seen.

The bank called police immediately after he left. Police say officers conducted “extensive” patrols and spoke to people in the area but didn’t locate the robber. They subsequently questioned two possible suspects, but say the incident remains under investigation.

If you have any info about who he was or witnessed anything that could lead to an arrest, you’re asked to contact Trail RCMP.

It is the fifth robbery of a CIBC in the Kootenays in the last year. Branches in Castlegar, Creston, and Grand Forks were also hit last year. Charges have been laid in the Grand Forks hold-up against Briaden Rosch, who is in custody pending another court appearance on Tuesday. The Crown is seeking to have his bail revoked after he was arrested again in Abbotsford in December.