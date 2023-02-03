BC Housing is proposing to move the city’s downtown homeless shelter to a vacant property in the Gulch.

According to a legal notice, the plan is to build a “modular” shelter at 585 Rossland Ave., next to the truck chain-up area.

City council will consider issuing a temporary permit on Monday, Feb. 13 at 6 p.m.

The permit would be good for up to three years and could be renewed once.

“The use of the property for shelter services is intended to be temporary until a more suitable location can be secured,” the ad reads.

Last September the previous council gave BC Housing one year to find a new location for the shelter outside of downtown. That would be until a long-term supportive housing project could be completed.

The site proposed for the shelter used to have homes on it, which were demolished in the early 2000s along with all the others that remained on Byers Lane to make way for the chain-up area.

We have left messages for the City of Trail and BC Housing to find out more.