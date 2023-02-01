A man wanted in Grand Forks on a warrant for breach of release could be in Trail, RCMP say.

Ryan Harp, 32, is about six-foot-two, 210 pounds with has brown hair and brown eyes. Police say he may have shaved his beard off.

Police say he’s considered armed and dangerous. If you know where he is or see him, you’re asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

Harp is supposed to be in court on Feb. 7 on charges of assault, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, and breach of undertaking dating to last September; assault, assault by choking, and uttering threats from August; and two counts of assault and uttering threats from June, in addition to the breach of release alleged to have been committed on Saturday.