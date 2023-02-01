One person suffered undetermined injuries after a pick-up truck ran into the side of the Bank of Montreal in Castlegar this afternoon.

Fire chief Sam Lattanzio said they were called at about 1:40 p.m.

While the driver was not injured, someone working inside the building was hurt. Lattanzio said the person was taken by ambulance to hospital to be checked.

He wasn’t sure why it happened. The truck struck the side of the building and pushed a window from its casing, it did not appear to break any glass.

It’s the second incident in the last few months of a vehicle driving into a building in Castlegar. In November it happened at Dragonfiles and Fairy Dust in the Columbia Plaza.