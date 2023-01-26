Nelson RCMP have recovered stolen mail after receiving a report about a suspicious red Dodge 3500 pickup truck near Giveout Creek.

According to a media release, police seized stolen mail from the vehicle that will be returned to owners after a forensic investigation is concluded.

Police say some of the mail was found in a burnt pile beside the vehicle, but the remainder of mail is believed to be stolen from Canada Post offices in Slocan Park and Ymir.

Police are still investigating, and are asking anyone who is missing mail or who might have information about the investigation to contact Nelson RCMP or Crimestoppers.