Forecasters are expecting some cold weather in our province over the coming days with a major shift in temperature from what we’ve seen this month.

Environment Canada officials said this cold snap will bring temperatures between 10 and 20 degrees colder than seasonal normals for our region.

This comes with a blast of arctic air that is expected to sweep across the province over the weekend and into next week.

The forecasting agency expects temperatures to slowly rise throughout next week, but they don’t know when exactly it will return to seasonal normals.