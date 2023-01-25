Trail RCMP are trying to get to the bottom of a couple of sketchy incidents this week, both involving children.

On Monday evening they received a report that a man driving a dark blue 2014 Chevrolet Express van bearing Alberta license plate CKZ7820 was following two elementary school-aged girls on Highway Drive in Glenmerry. The incident occurred around 4 p.m.

Officers were not able to locate the man and his van, although Sgt. Mike Wicentowich says they know who he is, but they’re not sure if he’s still in the area. They want to talk to him.

Earlier that afternoon, police received a report of a suspicious man driving a blue/black older model truck who approached a woman and her two young children on Nelson Avenue.

The man parked his truck, got out, and smelled the woman’s hair and asked if she had a husband. He asked her son where he lived and if he liked gifts. The woman said the inside of the truck included children’s toys and books and the truck bed had several garbage bags. Police looked for the man and the truck but couldn’t find them.

The truck was described as a black or blue older model Ford Ranger or Chevrolet S10. The man was described as 36 to 45, scruffy looking, with dark, short, shaggy spiked hair, and dark eyes.

Wicentowich said it doesn’t appear the incidents are connected, and they have no reason to believe a crime has been committed, but they would like to speak to the men.

“These are disturbing incidents and we do need to get to the bottom of it. Sometimes there is an innocent explanation, but we need to monitor this stuff, especially when it involves young children.”

They’re asking for the public’s help finding the vehicles.