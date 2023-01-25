A meeting will be held next month for people interested in living in Rossland’s midtown mixed-use development, presently under construction.

Rossland Yards is expected to be ready for occupancy in late spring.

The Lower Columbia Affordable Housing Society, which is managing the residential portion of the building, will host a tenancy open house at the Miners Hall on Wednesday, February 15 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. for interested applicants.

There will be a short presentation with Lower Columbia Affordable Housing Society staff and board members available for questions.

- Advertisement -

First priority is given to those applicants who work for one or more Rossland employers. Second and third priority is given to those have recently retired from a Rossland business, or currently live in Rossland and work at a business in the immediate region.

Further eligibility criteria include household income and asset limits. Applications are processed in the order they are received and each one is assessed on an individual basis. Further information, including the application form, can be found at www.lcahs-apply.ca.

“We’ve had our online application open for a couple of months,” says administrator Tanya Dale. “We’re getting a lot of interested people calling, but we do have some pretty strict criteria so not everyone is eligible. We do have a few applications but we have plenty of space left in the building.”

She expects the building will be filled within a couple months of opening.

The project, located at 2350 Spokane St. will have Rossland City Hall on the main floor and

37 rental suites on the upper three floors. Building amenities include bicycle parking, storage, and laundry.

Rossland Yards is a joint effort by the City of Rossland, the Lower Columbia Affordable Housing Society, BC Housing, Columbia Basin Trust and the Green Municipal Fund delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and funded by the federal government.