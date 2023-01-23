Rosslanders will have to pull up their socks if the Drill Hall is to have any hope of winning an online contest.

Since voting began on Friday in the Next Great Save competition, the Drill Hall has picked up over 900 votes. However, that is only good for seventh place among the 10 finalists and far short of the frontrunner, La Vielle Maison in Meteghan, NS, which has over 5,200 votes. The Duncan train station is in second place with over 4,500 votes.

The winner gets $50,000 to be put toward restoration efforts.

You can vote once daily for the next 30 days at this link: https://nationaltrustcanada.ca/what-you-can-do/nextgreatsave/competition2022?

The Drill Hall was built in 1904 but has been vacant since 2014. A local group wants to turn it into the Rossland Arts and Innovation Centre.