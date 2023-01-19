The Columbia Basin Trust will hold more than two dozen public meetings this spring, in person and online, in hopes of gathering high-level feedback on the region’s future.

CEO Johnny Strilaeff said the series of consultations was originally supposed to happen in 2020 but got derailed by the pandemic.

“We are going to be coming back into communities in a very active way in 2023 to talk to residents about what’s special in their communities,” he said.

“Why is it you choose to live in this amazing region? What can we do to make sure what we enjoy today continues to benefit our kids and grandkids?”

Strilaeff said these conversations will help the Trust figure out how to work with residents, communities, and community organizations for the next five to 10 years.

The Trust’s present operating plan was established in 2020.

“It’s reasonable to say that what was weighing heavily on many people’s minds in 2020 may have changed over the past few years,” Strilaeff said. “We know in many cases it has. So it’s time to renew that plan and have this conversation again.”

He said the meetings are about sharing visions, views, and thoughts for the future, rather than the specifics of Trust programs.

“What’s important to you? What’s your priority? Not only for you, but for your kids? How do you want to see your community change or perhaps not change over the coming years to make sure everything we enjoy about living in this region continue to be there?”

Strilaeff said once they understand those values and priorities, they can discuss in more detail specific programs or initiatives the Trust can work toward to support them.

Twenty-three community meetings will take place between April 3 and mid-May and are listed at bottom. There will also be 10 Zoom sessions and three symposiums in Cranbrook, Golden, and Trail in May and June.

Traditionally the Trust has held a single symposium in rotating communities, but Strilaeff said they wanted to make them more accessible. The symposiums will have the same agenda and the same keynote speaker, a “well-known Canadian personality” who will be announced later.

In addition to the meetings, you can learn more about the Our Trust, Our Future process at ourtrust.org/future.

COMMUNITY MEETINGS (in-person)

Each location includes two parts at the following local times:

• 3–6 p.m. Open house: converse with Trust staff, engage with displays, complete an online survey or capture ideas on a selfie wall or photo booth.

• 6:30–8:30 p.m. Facilitated conversation: facilitated conversation which explores participants’ visions for their ideal future community and region.

Date/Community/Venue/Address

Monday, April 3: Invermere, Columbia Valley Centre, 646 4th Street

Tuesday, April 4 Canal Flats, Civic Centre, 8911 Dunn Street

Wednesday, April 5: Kimberley, Elks Lodge, 240 Howard Street

Tuesday, April 11: Meadow Creek, Lardeau Valley Community Hall, 13429 Highway 31

Wednesday, April 12: Riondel, Community Centre, 1511 Eastman Avenue

Thursday, April 13: Kaslo, Legion Hall, 403 Fifth Street

Monday, April 17: Jaffray, Community Hall, 7375 Jaffray Village Loop Rd

Tuesday, April 18 Fernie, Seniors Hall, 562 3rd Avenue

Wednesday, April 19: Elkford, Teck Hall, 750 Fording Drive

Thursday, April 20: Sparwood, Seniors Centre, 101 4 Avenue

Monday, April 24: Revelstoke, Community Centre, 600 Campbell Avenue

Tuesday, April 25: Creston, Community Complex, 312 19 Avenue North

Wednesday, April 26: Valemount, Community Hall, 101 Gorse Street

Thursday, April 27: Yahk, Community Hall, 8790 Railway Avenue

Monday, May 1: Fauquier, Community Hall, 119 Oak Street

Tuesday, May 2: New Denver, Bosun Hall, 710 Bellevue Street

Wednesday, May 3: Slocan, Legion Hall, 502 Harold Street

Wednesday, May 3: Nakusp, Community Complex, 200 8th Avenue

Thursday, May 4: Nelson, Prestige Lakeside Resort, 701 Lakeside Drive

Monday, May 8: Salmo, Youth and Community Centre, 206 Seventh Avenue

Tuesday, May 9: Castlegar, Community Complex, 2101 6th Avenue

Wednesday, May 10: Rossland, Miners’ Hall, 1765 Columbia Avenue

Thursday, May 11: Fruitvale, Memorial Hall, 1968 Main Street

ZOOM MEETINGS

Date/Time

Tuesday, April 4: 7-8:30 p.m. PT / 6-7:30 p.m. MT

Wednesday, April 5: 1:30-3 p.m. PT / 2:30-4 p.m. MT

Wednesday, April 12: 7-8:30 p.m. PT / 6-7:30 p.m. MT

Thursday, April 13: 9-10:30 a.m. PT / 10-11:30 a.m. MT

Tuesday, April 18: 7-8:30 p.m. PT / 6-7:30 p.m. MT

Wednesday, April 19: 9-10:30 a.m. PT / 10-11:30 a.m. MT

Thursday, April 20: 1:30-3 p.m. PT / 2:30-4 p.m. MT

Tuesday, May 9: 9 – 10:30 a.m. PT / 10-11:30 a.m. MT

Wednesday, May 10: 7-8:30 p.m. PT/ 6-7:30 p.m. MT

Thursday, May 11: 1:30-3 p.m. PT /2:30-4 p.m. MT

SYMPOSIA (in-person) (Detailed agenda and registration to come)

Date/Location/Address

Friday, May 26 and Saturday, May 27: Cranbrook, College of the Rockies, 2700 College Way

Saturday, June 9 and Sunday, June 10: Trail, Cominco Gym, 1051 Victoria Street

Saturday, June 23 and Sunday, June 24: Golden, Civic Centre, 806 10th Avenue S