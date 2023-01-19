Trail city council raised concerns about the current location of the homeless shelter and a shortage of supportive housing when BC’s municipal affairs minister visited this week.

Anne Kang toured the Trail Riverfront Centre and city hall Tuesday.

According to a news release from the city, council also expressed concerns about a lack of increased library funding “despite the expectation of public libraries ramping up services and hours to accommodate increased homelessness, substance use, and extreme temperatures.”

“Council feels our concerns were heard,” Mayor Colleen Jones said. “Having the opportunity to show the minister our community was very important to council, and we are very thankful for her visit. Council looks forward to more discussions and keeping an open line of communication with the province.”

The city has given BC Housing until the end of September to find a new location for the city’s homeless shelter outside of the downtown.