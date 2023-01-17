A crash on Highway 3A at Thrums has claimed three lives.

RCMP say a 26-year-old man, 25-year-old woman and eight-day-old boy died when a car and a pickup truck collided just before 4 p.m. All were in the car. A two-year-old girl who was also in the car was taken to hospital and is expected to recover. Police have not confirmed the family relationship between the four or revealed their hometown.

The man who was the driver and lone occupant of the pickup suffered minor injuries.

Police, fire, ambulance and a physician with the Kootenay Emergency Response Physicians Association responded and found bystanders administering first aid.

Highway 3A was closed while Castlegar RCMP, the BC Highway Patrol, and BC Coroner Service investigated. In a news release, police said the preliminary investigation suggests car made a U-turn into the truck’s path.