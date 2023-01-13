The B.C. government is reporting a decrease in flu cases, but the risk of illness is still high with other viruses.

Provincial officials said influenza had an earlier-than-normal peak in late November and early December.

During its peak, there was a test positivity rate of 27 per cent, which is now down to five per cent.

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases have also been going down but still remain quite high with a 14 per cent test positivity rate.

Provincial officials said there were 661 new cases of COVID-19 from Jan. 1-7.

There have also been 24 confirmed cases of the new XBB 1.5 variant.

The province is urging you to stay home when you’re sick, wear masks and get vaccinated.