Trail’s mayor isn’t impressed with a now-deleted website mocking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the federal Liberals that has been attributed to a local RCMP member. But Colleen Jones says she continues to have confidence in the local detachment.

“I was concerned when I saw it,” Jones said. “I think we can all agree the RCMP are there to protect everyone. They can’t single out groups they want to support or not support.”

Jones said a CBC reporter pointed out the site to her a few weeks ago. She had not been aware of it until then and hasn’t otherwise heard about it from the community.

It’s unclear how long the website lasted, but it was online as of last November at churchoftrudeau.org. It has since been removed, but can be viewed in part on the Internet Archive. Associated social media sites have also since been removed.

“The High Prophet of the Church of Trudeau, Father B, shares with you his teachings on how to live your best socialist life in Canada through embracing Left-Wing Liberal ideologies and best practices,” the site reads.

​”His gospel explains why belonging to a Fringe Minority with Unacceptable Views is not tolerable and how Conservatives are always trying to deceive Canadians with silly words such as government debt, scandals, inflation and other such nonsense.”

The site promised live video streams every week. No one answered a phone number listed on the website, nor was it possible to leave a message.

Jones said she has discussed the site a couple of times with the local RCMP commander, who assured her they are taking it very seriously and investigating it internally.

“The officer is working from home until they get further information and direction,” she said. Jones added the matter deserves to be investigated, but she has faith in local police.

“I still have complete confidence in the RCMP and the work they’re doing,” she said. “I’m very comfortable and assured they’re doing everything they can for our community.”

Jones said she had no opinion on whether the officer should face discipline.

“I will leave this up to the RCMP. I have full expectations that they will do what they need to to get this resolved.”

In an email, media relations officer Staff Sgt. Kris Clark confirmed they are aware of the website and videos produced by one of their officers.

“The RCMP, upon learning of the website, acted quickly to have the discriminatory and offensive content taken down as well as address any internal conflict within the affected workplace,” he wrote.

“A fulsome review of the highly unprofessional offending materials was completed and administrative options are being considered.

“Public trust is essential for the RCMP to effectively serve and protect Canadians. As a result, RCMP employees must conduct themselves in a manner that not only meets, but exceeds, the rightfully high expectations of Canadians as well as our own Code of Conduct.”

Clark said the website and videos were the expressions of the officer, but not the RCMP nor its employees as a whole, and “fell far short” of the levels of professionalism they expect of their officers.

The RCMP has not confirmed the name of the officer involved.