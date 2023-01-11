The Trail Smoke Eaters have acquired forward Max Potvin from the Powell River Kings in exchange for forward Remy Spooner and future considerations.

Photo: Alicia Baas

Potvin, 19, is in his second season in the BCHL and has 18 points in 27 games. Potvin comes from a long lineage of hockey talent: his father Steve is head coach of the Tucson Roadrunners in the American Hockey League and his grandfather is four-time Stanley Cup champion Denis Potvin.

Spooner had a goal and three assists in 26 games.