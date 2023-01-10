The mother of Trail’s New Year’s baby is a bit surprised her newborn daughter was the city’s first of 2023.

Reign Aspen Walker was born on Jan. 5 at 3 p.m. at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital to Tiello and Steven Walker of Castlegar. She weighed in at six pounds, 13 ounces.

Tiello says she was induced a couple of weeks early, but she didn’t expect Reign would be the hospital’s first birth of the year.

“She’s doing really, really great,” Tiello says. “Very strong willed little girl.”

Reign is the couple’s second child. Big brother Beau is 20 months and calls Reign his baby sister.

Tiello works for a bank and Steven works for Teck. One set of grandparents is in Trail and the other in Castlegar.