Trail RCMP are looking for a man wanted on an outstanding warrant for gun charges.

Police say Jarrid Richard Constantin, 43, is five-foot-eight, 154 pounds with short brown hair, and hazel eyes. Police believe he’s actively avoiding arrest in the Trail area.

He may be armed and is considered dangerous. Police ask you not to approach him.

Constantin is wanted for possession of a firearm while prohibited, transporting a prohibited firearm, and unauthorized possession of a firearm in a vehicle.

- Advertisement -

The charges date to May 19 in Trail. He is due to stand trial on them starting May 1 in Rossland.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Trail RCMP at 250-364-2566 to report his whereabouts.