Two Trail Smoke Eaters forward have committed to playing hockey for U.S. post-secondary institutions.

Mathieu Cobetto-Roy will play for the Rochester Institute of Technology Tigers of NCAA Division 1.

Cobetto-Roy, from Montreal, joined the Smoke Eaters prior to the start of the season from Salmon Arm and leads the team in scoring with 28 points through 29 games.

“Our organization is excited for Mathieu and his family on his commitment to RIT,” general manager and head coach Tim Fragle said in a news release.

“He has come to Trail with the right mindset and to date has helped the team in all situations. We look forward to him continuing his progress during the second half of the season.”

Cobetto-Roy has an open agreement with RIT, meaning he could go school next season or could return to Trail for another year before heading to Rochester.

Meanwhile, forward Adam Marshall has committed to Army West Point for the 2024/25 season.

Marshall, from Wayzata, Minnesota has become a staple amongst the Smoke Eaters forward group in his first season in the BCHL. The 19-year-old forward has nine goals and nine assists this season.

“Adam’s game is trending in the right direction,” Fragle said. “He brings a hard-nosed competitiveness to our team along with offensive production. We would like to congratulate Adam and his family on his commitment and look forward to working with him moving forward.”