RCMP say a Trail woman has been scammed a second time in a matter of months in an online puppy fraud.

RCMP say the woman sent $1,000 electronically in gift cards to the seller, who promised to deliver a puppy afterward. But there was no puppy.

Police say the funds are not recoverable.

“You cannot recover money sent to someone electronically,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said in a news release.

“Once sent, consider it gone for good. To avoid falling victim of a puppy scam, please consider contacting local, well-known, reputable dog breeders, adopting a pet from your local SPCA, and exchanging money when you physically receive the puppy in person.”

I wish to speak to the management about my accommodation

A 41-year-old Balfour man is expected to face a mischief charge after a cell at the Trail detachment was flooded.

Police say the man had been arrested on an outstanding warrant, and while in his cell he damaged a sprinkler head, causing it to spray water.

He was taken to another cell until the mess could be cleaned up.

Don’t cry over spilled … Bolognese?

Police were called in to mediate a case of spilled spaghetti sauce.

A 45-year-old man claimed his 37-year-old girlfriend spilled it intentionally, while she said it was accidental.

Officers were able to resolve the matter.

“I hope their nonnas don’t find out about the wasted sauce,” Wicentowich quipped.