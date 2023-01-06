RCMP say two people have been stabbed in unrelated incidents in Greater Trail.

On Thursday morning police responded to a report that a 27-year-old man stabbed his 74-year-old father in a home in the 1100 block of Columbia Avenue.

The suspect was arrested without incident and remains in custody. The victim was taken to hospital with a single stab wound and is expected to survive.

RCMP say they will recommend one count of aggravated assault be laid. They didn’t indicate what kind of weapon was involved.

Montrose argument turns violent

A 38-year-old Montrose man is accused of stabbing a 35-year-old woman in the abdomen with a knife.

RCP say there called to the 700 block of 11th Avenue on the evening of Dec. 28.

Officers believe what began as an argument escalated into the man choking the woman and cutting her.

Police say the man also suffered what appeared to be serious self-inflicted knife wounds to his leg and arm that required medical treatment.

The man was arrested and later released on conditions. He’s expected to face a charge of assault with a weapon when he appears in court on Jan. 12.