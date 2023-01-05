It’s taking longer than he had hoped, but the developer behind a seniors housing project in Trail hopes work can get underway in earnest this year.

Cezary Ksiazek received approval about a year ago from city council for the 45-unit building, to go behind Waneta Plaza, but he says he has been stymied by his inability to find someone to build it.

“Last couple of years was very, very busy in construction,” he says. “So it was hard to find to find a general contractor. Prices were through the roof. Now prices are going a little bit down in material and labour, so we hope everything is good.”

Ksiazek said he has been working with an architect and engineer and hopes that with rising interest rates, he will have more luck finding someone who needs work and can begin the foundation this summer. He has not altered the project from what was first envisioned.

He said selling the units will be the least of his worries.

“I have so many phone calls and emails from local people,” he said. “I’m putting everybody on the list, and I have a big list already. This is absolutely no problem. We have so many people who want to sell their house and move. Everything is going good.”

He said he’s grateful to the City of Trail for giving him help and advice. However, he laments that similar projects are not going ahead in Rossland, where he lives. Ksiazek proposed a similar project there but was turned down by city council.

“Housing for young people [in Rossland] is going very well, but not for seniors,” he said.