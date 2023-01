Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue says a fire in the 1000 block of Christie Road on Wednesday afternoon was contained to the garage.

However, the house received some smoke damage.

Fire investigators will be back on the scene today to look into the cause.

Twenty-two firefighters from Montrose, Fruitvale, and Trail responded to the incident, which was called in just before 5 p.m., and had it under control in about half an hour.