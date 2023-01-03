176 more $10-a-day childcare spaces are coming to facilities across the Kootenays this month.
B.C. government officials said the move will help reduce costs to families, with 1,375 new spaces opening up throughout the province.
“With these new $10-a-day spaces, we continue our work to make life more affordable for families with more spaces converted in the next few weeks,” said Grace Lore, B.C.’s Minister of State for Child Care. “The recent child care savings and the $10-a-day ChildCareBC program are some of the ways we are making child care more affordable and allowing parents – especially mothers – to pursue opportunities and achieve financial independence.”
Officials said the $10-a-day program can help families reduce the cost of childcare from $1,000 per month down to $200.
You can find a full breakdown of the new local childcare spaces below.
- Cranbrook
- Boys and Girls Club of Cranbrook:
- 36 spaces – 12 for infants and toddlers, 24 for kids 2.5 years to kindergarten age.
- Little Summit Daycare:
- 28 spaces – 12 for infants and toddlers, 16 for kids 2.5 years to kindergarten age.
- Kimberley
- Second Steps Group Day Care:
- 16 spaces for kids 2.5 years to kindergarten age.
- Invermere
- Windermere Valley Childcare:
- 82 spaces – 12 for infants and toddlers, 25 for kids 2.5 years to kindergarten age, 20 preschool spaces and 25 for school-aged children.
- Slocan
- Valhalla Children’s Centre:
- Eight spaces for kids 2.5 years to kindergarten age.
- Winlaw
- Earth House Country Playschool:
- Six multi-age spaces.
