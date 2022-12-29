Trail RCMP say a 42-year-old man was seriously injured in a violent home invasion on Christmas Eve.

Police say it happened in the 700 block of Short Street. Two masked suspects entered the home and fired multiple rubber rounds at the man before taking off.

Officers arrived to find several people in and around the home. The man was taken to hospital. Police say the home and the injured man are known to them.

“This incident appears to be targeted and police do not believe that there is any ongoing threat to the greater public,” Staff Sgt. Kris Clark said in a news release.